European Court of Human Rights rules that Romanian legislation discriminated women
Dec 21, 2022
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) found Romania guilty of discrimination for not allowing women to work as long as men as civil servants according to now-revised labor legislation. The seven judges of the court unanimously found that Romania violated the article of the European (...)
