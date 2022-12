Eurostat: Romania’s natgas consumption decreased by 35% since summer

Eurostat: Romania's natgas consumption decreased by 35% since summer. The European Union's natural gas consumption decreased by 20.1% in the August-November period compared to the average of the last five years over the same period. Romania has the fifth largest decrease in consumption. EU member states agreed at the end of July to voluntarily reduce their