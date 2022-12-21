Steps forward for the Romanian hospitals: A new Heart Institute at Targu Mures
Dec 21, 2022
Steps forward for the Romanian hospitals: A new Heart Institute at Targu Mures.
Hospitalized patients from the "Emergency Institute for Cardiovascular Diseases and Transplantation" in Targu Mures could benefit from a new and modern Cardiovascular Surgical Center (a Heart Institute) within the hospital. TESSERACT ARCHITECTURE, the only Romanian architecture studio (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]