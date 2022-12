SeedBlink: Tech Startup Funding in Romania Up 36% to EUR226M in Jan-Oct

SeedBlink: Tech Startup Funding in Romania Up 36% to EUR226M in Jan-Oct. The financing for tech startups in Romania reached EUR226 million in the first ten months of 2022, 36% more than in 2021, despite the high inflation and the macroeconomic situation, a report by SeedBlink and Horvath Consulting on the market trends, the main actors and the impact of the platform (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]