One United Properties Acquires Abandoned Building In Bucharest’s Old Town For EUR13.5M

One United Properties Acquires Abandoned Building In Bucharest’s Old Town For EUR13.5M. One United Properties (ONE), the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania, continues its investments in urban regeneration with a new acquisition: an unfinished, abandoned building in Bucharest's old town, which will be turned into a (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]