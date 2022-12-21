Romania has the highest share of public sector workers in the EU and is hiring more
Dec 21, 2022
Romania has the highest share of public sector workers in the EU and is hiring more.
Romania has over 1.2 million public servants, far above the EU average, and it is preparing to hire more in the first part of the next year. Five months ago, the Romanian government announced that it will be freezing new hires to cut back on expenses. Nevertheless, many public institutions (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]