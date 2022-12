GoIT Group Eyes EUR50,000 Turnover In 2022 After Two Months Of Activity On Romanian Market

GoIT Group Eyes EUR50,000 Turnover In 2022 After Two Months Of Activity On Romanian Market. GoIT, the international company for beginner IT training courses, which started its activity on the Romanian market almost two months ago, estimates a turnover of EUR50,000 at the end of 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]