Clifford Chance Badea Assisted UniCredit in RON488M Corporate Bond Issue. The lawyers of the Capital Markets practice of law firm Clifford Chance Badea, the local office of global law firm Clifford Chance, assisted UniCredit Bank in the launch of its latest corporate bond issue. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]