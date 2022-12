IFC’s Support To Expand Access To Finance For Green Housing In Romania

IFC’s Support To Expand Access To Finance For Green Housing In Romania. A new IFC investment in UniCredit Bank S.A.senior bonds issues, representing a part from the total of $80 million approved amount in relation to UniCredit Bank’s Euro Medium Term Notes Program, will help increase access to finance for green housing in Romania, including green mortgages and green (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]