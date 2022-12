Wolf Theiss Advises AFI Europe On Getting EUR450M Credit Facility To Refinance Shopping Centers In Romania

Wolf Theiss Advises AFI Europe On Getting EUR450M Credit Facility To Refinance Shopping Centers In Romania. Law firm Wolf Theiss has advised AFI Europe on obtaining a EUR450 million credit facility for the purposes of refinancing its three shopping centers in Romania – AFI Cotroceni in Bucharest, AFI Ploiesti and AFI Brasov. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]