Elit Ends 2022 With A Total 2,000 Employees At Its Four Plants. Elit, one of Romania’s biggest cold cuts producers, ends 2022 with a total number of 2,000 employees at its four production units in Alba, Arad and Bucharest and plans to keep boosting its staff along with the development of the future high-capacity logistics platform in Alba (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]