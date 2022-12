Orange Romania Expands 5G Coverage To Towns Of Targu Mures And Miercurea Ciuc

Orange Romania Expands 5G Coverage To Towns Of Targu Mures And Miercurea Ciuc. Orange Romania has expanded its 5G network coverage to two more towns, namely, Targu Mures and Miercurea Ciuc. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]