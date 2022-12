Rezolv and Low Carbon announce 600MW of new onshore wind capacity in Romania

Rezolv and Low Carbon announce 600MW of new onshore wind capacity in Romania. The capacity of the Adamclisi & Deleni wind farms in Constanța county combine to make this one of Europe's largest onshore wind projects Rezolv also recently announced that it will deliver the Vis Viva wind farm south of Buzău, and a major solar photovoltaic plant in Arad County Together, (...)