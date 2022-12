Agroland consolidates its management team by appointing two key executives

Agroland consolidates its management team by appointing two key executives. Agroland Business System (BVB: AG), a Romanian entrepreneurial retail, agriculture, and food group, which owns the largest network of agricultural stores in Romania, announces the consolidation of its management team with the appointment of Adrian Gafița as Chief Financial Officer and Lucian (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]