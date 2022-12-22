The Marmorosch Bucharest introduces an exclusive festive season concept on the Romanian leisure market

The Marmorosch Bucharest introduces an exclusive festive season concept on the Romanian leisure market. The Marmorosch Bucharest, Autograph Collection, the 5-star, premium hotel, presents an exclusive festive season concept, in line with the group’s strategy of becoming the leader of the hospitality industry, in Romania. The investment aims in offering a new, fresh, and urban experience, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]