CFA Romania Expects Inflation To Stay In Double-Digit Territory In 2023, Leu To Reach 5.1 Units/Euro

CFA Romania Expects Inflation To Stay In Double-Digit Territory In 2023, Leu To Reach 5.1 Units/Euro. Financial analysts part of CFA Romania estimate the Romanian currency will decline to an average exchange rate of 5.1021 unit per euro in the next 12 months, while the estimated inflation rate will register an average value of 10.68%, slightly up from October, when the analysts anticipated it (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]