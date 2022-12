EBRD Lends EUR18M To Upgrade Water Services In Romania's Dambovita County

EBRD Lends EUR18M To Upgrade Water Services In Romania's Dambovita County. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is lending EUR18 million to the water company of Dambovita County in Romania, part of a EUR325 million European Union Large Infrastructure Operational Project to extend, rehabilitate and modernize its water and wastewater (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]