December 22, 2022

Victory Day of the Romanian Revolution. DefMin Tilvar: Wounds of the Revolution of 1989 will never close; we have duty to defend freedom, democracy
Dec 22, 2022

Victory Day of the Romanian Revolution. DefMin Tilvar: Wounds of the Revolution of 1989 will never close; we have duty to defend freedom, democracy.

National Defence Minister Angel Tilvar said, in a message conveyed on the Victory Day of the Romanian Revolution, that the wounds generated back then “will never close,” and the duty of those today is to defend freedom and democracy, which have been won with sacrifices. “Today, we mark the (...)

