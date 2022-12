Eurostat: Romania Ranked Among Top Ten EU Countries By Number Of Mid-Sized Companies

Romania is ranked among the top ten European Union Member States regarding the number of medium-sized companies with 50 to 249 employees, according to data from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union (EU). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]