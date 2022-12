Antitrust Watchdog Clears Acquisition Of Some Assets From Cargill By Waterland Group

Antitrust Watchdog Clears Acquisition Of Some Assets From Cargill By Waterland Group. Romania’s Competition Council has approved the transaction by which NewOpCo Hungary, a branch of Waterland Group, acquires some assets of Cargill Group from Hungary. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]