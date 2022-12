SRI declassifies internal file on 1989 Revolution

SRI declassifies internal file on 1989 Revolution. The Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) declassified the file related to the involvement of State Security Department (DSS) personnel in the events of 1989. According to a press release from the SRI sent on Thursday, the declassified file was part of the investigations of the December 1989 (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]