Foreign Ministry: It is regrettable law on national minorities in Ukraine was passed without consulting Venice Commission.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) considers “regrettable” the fact that the law on national minorities in Ukraine was passed in the absence of a new consultation of the Venice Commission, “whose opinion would definitely have contributed to ensure a comprehensive and clear text from the (...)