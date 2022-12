Teodor Holhos, Founder of Dr. Holhos Ophthalmology Clinics, Builds 5-Storey Hospital in Alba Iulia

Teodor Holhos, Founder of Dr. Holhos Ophthalmology Clinics, Builds 5-Storey Hospital in Alba Iulia. Teodor Holhos, an ophthalmology surgeon and founder of Dr. Holhos ophthalmology clinics, a network that includes five clinics, is building a five-story hospital in Alba Iulia and plans to build a second one in Cluj-Napoca. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]