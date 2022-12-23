SeedBlink supported European technology startups with €58 million over the last three years

SeedBlink supported European technology startups with €58 million over the last three years. The value of investments in Romanian tech startups increased by 36% in the first 10 months of this year, despite macroeconomic challenges SeedBlink’s community of investors backed European tech startups with €58 million over the past three years, raising a total of €150 million together with VCs (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]