Filip & Company assists Fondul Proprietatea in the sale of its entire shareholding in OMV Petrom. Filip & Company law firm assisted Fondul Proprietatea in the sale of its entire shareholding in OMV Petrom S.A., consisting of 1,777,067,726 ordinary shares, through an accelerated private placement launched on Tuesday, 13 December. Gross proceeds from the transaction amounted to 764.1 (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]