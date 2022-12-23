EY Romania survey: In 2022, Romanians spend less on food products and cut down on their savings, investments



EY Romania survey: In 2022, Romanians spend less on food products and cut down on their savings, investments.

The majority of Romanians spent less on food products in 2022 and cut down on their savings and investments, according to the latest Future Consumer Index survey, conducted by EY Romania experts in the beginning of December 2022. The survey targeted Romanians’ perception regarding the new (...)