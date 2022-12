Rezolv Energy Clinches Two New Renewable Energy Deals in Romania

Rezolv Energy Clinches Two New Renewable Energy Deals in Romania. Rezolv Energy, a company owned by British investment fund Actis, has completed two new deals in the field of renewable energy in Romania, by taking over the majority stake in Low Carbon, which develops two onshore wind parks in Adamclisi and Deleni, Constanta county, and wind park Vis Viva of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]