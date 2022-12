CMS advises EBRD on EUR 30 million Premier Energy financing in Romania

CMS advises EBRD on EUR 30 million Premier Energy financing in Romania. International law firm CMS has advised the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on an up to 30 million EUR revolving working capital loan to Premier Energy SRL, the third largest player on the natural gas distribution market in Romania. The funds will be used to cover the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]