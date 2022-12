Teilor reopens its flagship store in AFI Cotroceni following the redesign

Teilor reopens its flagship store in AFI Cotroceni following the redesign. TEILOR, the chain of luxury jewelry stores with presence across the CEE region, has reopened the store located in the AFI Cotroceni shopping center, following the complete redesign under the TEILOR Orange Concept. The new store offers an upgraded contemporary luxury experience to the clients. (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]