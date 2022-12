Clifford Chance Badea advised UniCredit Bank in the launch of its RON 488.5 million corporate bonds issue

Clifford Chance Badea advised UniCredit Bank in the launch of its RON 488.5 million corporate bonds issue. The Capital Markets lawyers of Clifford Chance Badea, the local office of global law firm Clifford Chance, advised UniCredit Bank in relation to its most recent corporate bonds issue, oversubscribed by local institutional investors and international financial institutions for RON 488.5 million. (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]