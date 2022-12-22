Romania’s national road company terminates contracts with Italian builder

Romania’s national road company terminates contracts with Italian builder. Romania's National Road Infrastructure Administration Company (CNAIR) will terminate its contracts with the Italian builder Tirrena Scavi, involved in the works of the Bucharest ring road, the Timişoara South bypass, and the Craiova - Pitesti expressway, citing the contractor's slowness and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]