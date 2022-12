Eurostat: Arable land in Romania more expensive than in France

Eurostat: Arable land in Romania more expensive than in France. The price of arable land in Romania has increased in the recent period, surpassing countries such as Bulgaria, Hungary, and even France. The average price of a hectare (10,000 square meters) of arable land in the European Union in 2021 varied between EUR 3,661 in Croatia and EUR 71,225 in the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]