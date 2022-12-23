Romanian Retail Investors Placed RON1.65B In 10th Issue Of Fidelis Govt Bonds

Romania's Ministry of Finance has attracted RON853.9 million and EUR162.7 million, respectively (values amounting to just over RON1.65 billion – EUR336.3 million) through the 10th primary offer for the sale of government bonds dedicated to retail investors (Fidelis) held in the last three years.