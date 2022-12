AROBS Shareholders OK Full Takeover Of AROBS Software And AROBS TrackGPS

AROBS Shareholders OK Full Takeover Of AROBS Software And AROBS TrackGPS. Technology company AROBS Transilvania Software (AROBS.RO) will entirely acquire the companies AROBS Software SRL and AROBS TrackGPS SRL, both from the Republic of Moldova and held by Voicu Oprean, and the transactions near EUR3.5 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]