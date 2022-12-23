 
Romaniapress.com

December 23, 2022

Electrica Gets RON250M Loan From Eximbank To Fund Its Current Activity And Liquidity Shortage
Dec 23, 2022

Electrica Gets RON250M Loan From Eximbank To Fund Its Current Activity And Liquidity Shortage.

Electricity distributor and supplier Electrica (EL.RO) has informed its shareholders and investors in a stock market report that it contracted a loan of RON250 million from the Export-Import Bank of Romania Eximbank in order to finance its current activity and the liquidity (...)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania's Antitrust Watchdog Fines Eight Companies Active On Protective Equipment Market Romania’s Competition Council has slapped eight companies that sell products and personal protective equipment for work safety and healthcare industry with fines amounting to RON4.88 million (EUR987.622).

Romarta Sells Libra Internet Bank Bonds Worth RON2.5M Libra Internet Bank, a member of US investment group New Century Holdings, said in a stock market report that Romarta SA, one of the largest owners of street front retail space in Bucharest, has sold 1,000 Libra bonds (LIBRA32E) at the price of EUR513 per unit, in a deal amounting to EUR513,000 (...)

OMV Petrom Appoints Katja Tautscher As Interim Member Of Supervisory Board OMV Petrom S.A. has announced in a stock market report the appointment of Katja Tautscher as interim member of the Supervisory Board effective as of 1st of January 2023 and until the next General Meeting of Shareholders.

Aerostar Bacau Announces EUR3M Investment In Photovoltaic Park Aerostar Bacau (ARS.RO), a manufacturing and maintenance company in the aviation industry, has announced in a stock market report that in 2022 it made an investment worth EUR3 million, from its own sources, consisting in securing the energy through the implementation of a photovoltaic (...)

Premier Restaurants Romania Invests RON7M In New Drive-Thru Restaurant In Oradea Premier Restaurants Romania, the operator of the McDonald’s restaurant chain in Romania, continues the expansion of the local chain with the opening of the 96th restaurant, in Oradea (western Romania), following an investment of RON7 (...)

Romanian Retail Investors Placed RON1.65B In 10th Issue Of Fidelis Govt Bonds Romania's Ministry of Finance has attracted RON853.9 million and EUR162.7 million, respectively (values amounting to just over RON1.65 billion – EUR336.3 million) through the 10th primary offer for the sale of government bonds dedicated to retail investors (Fidelis) held in the last three years (...)

Three-Month ROBOR Ends Dec 19-23 Week At 7.63% A Year Romania’s three-month ROBOR index, the interbank interest rate used as a reference to calculate variable interests for loans in lei taken out before May 2019, ends the December 19-23 week at 7.63% a year, a level it kept for the last ten days, as per central bank (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |