Electrica Gets RON250M Loan From Eximbank To Fund Its Current Activity And Liquidity Shortage

Electrica Gets RON250M Loan From Eximbank To Fund Its Current Activity And Liquidity Shortage. Electricity distributor and supplier Electrica (EL.RO) has informed its shareholders and investors in a stock market report that it contracted a loan of RON250 million from the Export-Import Bank of Romania Eximbank in order to finance its current activity and the liquidity (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]