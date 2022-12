OMV Petrom Appoints Katja Tautscher As Interim Member Of Supervisory Board

OMV Petrom Appoints Katja Tautscher As Interim Member Of Supervisory Board. OMV Petrom S.A. has announced in a stock market report the appointment of Katja Tautscher as interim member of the Supervisory Board effective as of 1st of January 2023 and until the next General Meeting of Shareholders. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]