Aerostar Bacau Announces EUR3M Investment In Photovoltaic Park

Aerostar Bacau Announces EUR3M Investment In Photovoltaic Park. Aerostar Bacau (ARS.RO), a manufacturing and maintenance company in the aviation industry, has announced in a stock market report that in 2022 it made an investment worth EUR3 million, from its own sources, consisting in securing the energy through the implementation of a photovoltaic (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]