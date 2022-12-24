SkyTower has donated 120,000 lei in support of development programmes for children in Romania

SkyTower has donated 120,000 lei in support of development programmes for children in Romania. SkyTower is actively involved and continues to support programmes that ensure equal development opportunities for children in Romania through donations of 40,000 lei each to three partner organisations: Climb Again Association, OvidiuRo Association and SOS Children’s Villages. For the second (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]