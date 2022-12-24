Spanish Minister of Defense visits Romania, speaks about situation in Black Sea region

Spanish Minister of Defense visits Romania, speaks about situation in Black Sea region. The State Secretary in the Ministry of Defense for the relationship with the Parliament and the quality of life of the personnel, Eduard Bachide, had a meeting, on Friday, at the 86th Air Base in Fetesti, with the Spanish Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles. The Chief of the Defense Staff,... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]