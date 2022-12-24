PM Ciuca: Romania is deeply interested in consolidating cooperation with South Korea in the areas of green energy and digital technologies



PM Ciuca: Romania is deeply interested in consolidating cooperation with South Korea in the areas of green energy and digital technologies.

The Romanian Prime Minister, Nicolae Ciucă and the speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu on Friday attended alongside South Korea’s Prime Minister Han Duck-soo a Romania-South Korea business roundtable. This was the last day of the two Romanian officials’ trip to South Korea. On (...)