One dead, one seriously injured, several wounded in Unirii Passage crash of coach carrying Greek tourists. Bucharest prefect: Experts say that Unirii Passage height unchanged after rehabilitation works.

All patients injured in Friday’s accident in Bucharest are now stable and conscious, with the single exception of a patient who is still in intensive care. We recall one person died and another 20 were injured on Friday after a coach carrying Greek tourists crashed into a height restriction (...)