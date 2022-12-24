One dead, one seriously injured, several wounded in Unirii Passage crash of coach carrying Greek tourists. Bucharest prefect: Experts say that Unirii Passage height unchanged after rehabilitation works
Dec 24, 2022
One dead, one seriously injured, several wounded in Unirii Passage crash of coach carrying Greek tourists. Bucharest prefect: Experts say that Unirii Passage height unchanged after rehabilitation works.
All patients injured in Friday’s accident in Bucharest are now stable and conscious, with the single exception of a patient who is still in intensive care. We recall one person died and another 20 were injured on Friday after a coach carrying Greek tourists crashed into a height restriction (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]