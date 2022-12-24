 
December 24, 2022

One dead, one seriously injured, several wounded in Unirii Passage crash of coach carrying Greek tourists. Bucharest prefect: Experts say that Unirii Passage height unchanged after rehabilitation works.

All patients injured in Friday’s accident in Bucharest are now stable and conscious, with the single exception of a patient who is still in intensive care. We recall one person died and another 20 were injured on Friday after a coach carrying Greek tourists crashed into a height restriction (...)

Warmest thoughts and best wishes for a wonderful Christmas from Nine O'Clock team! Christians in Romania on Saturday made their last preparations before the Nativity of Jesus, celebrated on December 25. On Christmas Eve, children in various areas of the country went caroling. May the spirit of these Holy Holidays illuminate our souls, inspire us to help those who need support (...)

President Iohannis promulgates law regulating the tip President Klaus Iohannis signed, on Friday, the decree regarding the promulgation of the Law for the amendment and completion of the Government’s Emergency Ordinance No. 28/1999 regarding the obligation of economic operators to use electronic fiscal marking machines, through which the tip is set (...)

AROBS shareholders approve the takeover of the entities from the Republic of Moldova, AROBS Software and TrackGPS AROBS Transilvania Software (BVB: AROBS), the largest technology company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, announces the complete takeover of the entities from the Republic of Moldova, AROBS Software SRL and AROBS TrackGPS SRL (TrackGPS by AROBS Moldova), owned by Voicu Oprean. The (...)

Egis to support the Strategic Airport Infrastructure Development Program at Bucharest Henri Coanda International Airport Egis in Romania has been appointed by Compania Națională Aeroporturi Bucuresti S.A. (Bucharest Airports National Company) to provide consultancy support with accessing funds for ongoing implementation of the Strategic Airport Infrastructure Development Program at Bucharest Henri Coanda (...)

PwC Romania assisted Rezolv Energy in closing two new renewable energy deals in Romania A team of consultants specialized in transactions from PwC Romania provided financial and tax due-diligence services, transaction support and tax structuring services to Rezolv Energy in two new deals on renewable energy in Romania, projects with a combined capacity of over 1.000 MW. It is (...)

Embassy of Mexico representative in Bucharest, invited at Foreign Affairs Ministry, to discuss situation of Romanian tourists who were banned access to this country The Romanian embassy in Mexico has conveyed a message to the Foreign Ministry in that country to voice dissatisfaction over the fact that several Romanians were banned access to that country. The message underlines the need for such decision to be firmly grounded and applied under the strict (...)

SkyTower has donated 120,000 lei in support of development programmes for children in Romania SkyTower is actively involved and continues to support programmes that ensure equal development opportunities for children in Romania through donations of 40,000 lei each to three partner organisations: Climb Again Association, OvidiuRo Association and SOS Children’s Villages. For the second (...)

 


