December 27, 2022

Romanian Govt. to create new freight railway company “Carpatica Feroviar”
The Romanian government is expected to approve the creation of “Carpatica Feroviar,” a replacement for the current state freight railway company CFR Marfă, sometime this week. The Ministry of Transport presented the draft law a month ago, and the creation of the new company is now officially (...)

