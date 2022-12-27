Grup Serban Holding relaunches four ranges of bakery products under the Granero brand

Grup Serban Holding relaunches four ranges of bakery products under the Granero brand. Grup Serban Holding (BVB: GSH), a Romanian entrepreneurial company active in several fields in agriculture, announces the relaunch of four ranges of bakery products under the Granero brand by changing recipes and rebranding. “The relaunch of these ranges of bakery products represents a new (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]