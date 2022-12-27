12.706 children in Romania had both parents working abroad at the end of June 2022



The total number of children in Romania who had both parents working abroad was 12,706, at the end of June 2022, with 760 more compared to the situation in March, according to data centralized by the National Authority for Protection of the Child Rights and Adoption (ANPDCA). Also, the (...)