INS: Peak month for vacations was August, and for business trips, June and May.

The peak month for holiday travel was, between January and September 2022, the month of August, both for domestic travel, with 20.8%, and for external travel, with 26.5% of the total of this type of travel, the National Institute of Statistics informs. In terms of business travel, the peak (...)