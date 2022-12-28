INS: Romanian Execs Project Soaring Prices in Retail, Declining Constructions Activity for Dec-Feb 2023 Period

INS: Romanian Execs Project Soaring Prices in Retail, Declining Constructions Activity for Dec-Feb 2023 Period. Romanian business managers expect for the December-February 2023 period a steep increase in prices in retail, in parallel with an activity slump in constructions, while the number of employees in industry, retail and services will remain relatively stable, in line with a survey by the country’s (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]