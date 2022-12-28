Retailer Profi increases leased area in CTPark Bucharest West to 67,000 sqm

Retailer Profi increases leased area in CTPark Bucharest West to 67,000 sqm. Supermarket chain Profi recently announced an increase in the area leased from CTP, the largest developer and administrator of logistics and industrial spaces in Romania, in CTPark Bucharest West. CTP recently delivered a new building with an area of 10,000 square meters for the retailer. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]