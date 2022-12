Lactalis names new general manager for its operations in Romania

Lactalis names new general manager for its operations in Romania. Onur Barim has been appointed general manager of Lactalis Group in Romania, which includes the companies Albalact, Covalact, Dorna Lactate, Raraul, Lactate Harghita, Parmalat Romania and Lactalis Logistic. He will take over the new role starting January 1, 2023, replacing Giampaolo Manzonetto, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]