Bittnet Group raises EUR 2 mln from Bucharest Stock Exchange investors in a private placement for corporate bonds. Bittnet, a group of IT companies listed on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), said it successfully closed a private placement for corporate bonds, during which 53 investors subscribed 20,596 euro-denominated bonds. The private placement ran between December 21 and 27. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]