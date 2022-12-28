Bucharest Christmas Market: 2022 edition attracts over 900,000 visitors

The five-week Bucharest Christmas Market attracted more than 900,000 visitors, both locals and tourists, ARCUB cultural center announced. The event took place in Constituţiei Square, close to the Parliament Palace, between November 20 and December 26.